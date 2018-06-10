Highway patrol police dog retires

Cpl. Terry Adams and Justo

MACON - The police dog assigned to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B is retiring, according to a press release.

Justo, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, reached his maximum service age after working in Troop B since November 2011. He and his handler, Cpl. Terry Adams, responded to roughly 340 requests for service during Justo's career. Justo was trained in drug detection and tracking, and the press release states he successfully tracked and found more than 25 suspects and missing persons. The release states that Justo was well-known by schoolchildren in the Troop B area, which includes Macon, Howard, Ralls and Randolph counties.

Troop B has received a new police dog with Adams as its handler, and they are currently in training.