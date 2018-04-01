Highway Patrol releases impaired boater campaign crackdown results

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released results from its "Operation Dry Water" campaign to crack down on impaired boat drivers.

Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. J. Bret Johnson said troopers arrested three people across the state for boating while intoxicated. Johnson said troopers stopped 543 boats with a total of 1,531 people.

Troopers gave 85 boating violation summonses and 588 warnings. Johnson said troopers also issued 137 summonses for non-boating violations during the 2015 Operation Dry Water weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a national effort to highlight enforcement by conducting special operations like sobriety checkpoints, saturations and heightened awareness during normal patrols.

Johnson said the special enforcement operations will continue throughout the summer.

MSHP Cpl. Scott White said troopers contacted 431 boat drivers and arrested eight of them last year during the 2014 Operation Dry Water campaign weekend.