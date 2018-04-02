Highway patrol releases results of weekend sobriety checkpoints

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the results Monday of two sobriety checkpoints conducted over the weekend.

The first checkpoint was a boating while intoxicated (BWI) checkpoint conducted on the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. The checkpoint is part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign in which marine law enforcement officers coordinate special patrols the last weekend in June to keep waterways safe from boaters under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Simultaneous patrols took place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the 14 mile mark of the Big Niangua and the 47 mile mark of the main channel. A third patrol took place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 26 mile mark of the main channel.

A total of 96 boats were contacted during the patrol. Six BWI arrests were made and 22 warnings were issued.

The second of the two checkpoints was a driving while intoxicated (DWI) checkpoint in Camden County. The checkpoint took place on Business 54 at Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Missouri 242 from 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, to 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 26.

A total of 896 cars were contacted during the patrol. Four misdemeanor DWI arrests were made, along with two felony DWI arrests. Authorities also issued one minor in possession summons, one driving while suspended or revoked summons, two non-moving violations and 61 warnings.