Highway Patrol Releases Weekend Crash Data

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its Labor Day weekend crash data Tuesday.

The counting period lasted from 6 p.m. Friday to the 11 p.m. hour Monday.

The patrol said its troopers responded to five of the seven fatal vehicle accidents that occurred on Missouri roadways throughout the weekend. The patrol said it investigated 248 vehicle accidents and reported 112 injuries. Troopers arrested 119 drivers for driving while intoxicated, down from 147 arrests last year.

The patrol said there were no boat fatalities this year. Troopers investigated nine boating crashes and reported seven boating-related injuries. The patrol said it arrested 14 people for boating while intoxicated.