Highway Patrol reports nine New Year's holiday fatalities

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine fatalities during its 2015 New Year's holiday counting period. The 2015 counting period ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 31, 2014, through Sunday January 4, 2015.

The number is an increase from the 2014 period which reported no fatalities statewide in the 30-hour counting period last year.

One of the fatalities occured in the Columbia area on New Years Eve. Jack Cheatom, 54, died after being struck by two vechiles while walking across Stadium Blvd just south of Worely.

Of the remaining fatalities, five occurred in the St. Louis area, one in the Kansas City area.