Highway Patrol Reports No Fatal Crashes During New Year's Period

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released crash numbers Thursday from the New Year's enforcement period which ran from 6 p.m., Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m., Jan. 1.

The patrol reported 116 total crashes statewide and 42 total injuries, with no fatal wrecks as well as 47 driving while intoxicated arrests. Those numbers are down significantly from the 2013 New Year's counting period, which the patrol reported 486 crashes statewide and 147 injuries, with 12 fatal wrecks as well as 124 driving while intoxicated arrests. It is important to note the 2013 counting period was a much longer time frame.

The patrol said it is pleased the new year has arrived without a traffic fatality. It asks all motorists to remain vigilant as winter weather moves across Missouri. The patrol advises drivers clean snow and ice completely from their vehicles and allow extra time to reach their destinations at a slow, safe speed.