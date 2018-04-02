Highway Patrol Reports Potosi Woman's Death on U.S. 67

MADISON COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E responded to a car accident early Thursday morning which resulted in one fatality eight miles south of Fredericktown on U.S. 67.

Kelly D. McCubbins, 38, of Potosi died after her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a reel trailer and bridge guardrail. According to the crash report website, the vehicle overturned several times down an embankment, throwing McCubbins out of its windshield.

Authorities reported that McCubbins was not wearing a seatbelt.

The acting coroner for Morgan County pronounced McCubbins dead at the scene. Officials said the exact time of the accident is unknown.

This is Troop E's 49th fatality for 2012.