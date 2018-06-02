Highway Patrol Says Stolen Car Crashes Trying to Avoid Trooper

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman is jailed after crashing a stolen car while being pursued by a state trooper in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was on Interstate 44 Wednesday and saw a Dodge Charger speeding and weaving in and out of lanes. The trooper gave chase but the driver refused to pull over.

The patrol says the driver exited at Hampton Avenue and struck two cars on the exit ramp, then struck a pickup truck head-on on Hampton. The woman was arrested at the scene. No one was seriously hurt.

Police later determined the Charger had been stolen in St. Louis County.