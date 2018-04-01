Highway 40 Construction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Major construction on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is set to begin on Jan. 2. That day, about five miles of the interstate will close and crews will begin demolishing bridges along major arteries. The Missouri Department of Transportation and its contracting team, Gateway Constructors, will announce details Monday, Oct. 29 concerning the yearlong closure that is expected to affect traffic throughout the region. The Transportation Department warns there will be significant delays if people do not change their commuting times and habits. The $535 million project involves rebuilding about ten miles of interstate, including 29 bridges and 12 interchanges. Completion is scheduled for late 2009.