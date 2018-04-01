Highways in Northeast Missouri Will Be Maintained, No New Construction

HANNIBAL - Recently, the Missouri Department of Transportation released its draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which lists all transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for a five-year period.

"In Northeast Missouri, the project listing is significantly different than it was just four years ago," said MoDOT NE Assistant District Engineer Kevin James. "With funding nearly half of what it was then, we have shifted to maintaining our existing highway and bridge system the best we can with the resources we have available," he said.

The good news is there are several miles of major and minor highways that will receive resurfacing. "We are creating and paving shoulders on some projects, and there are more than two dozen bridge repair or replacement projects," James explained. "The bad news, though, is there just isn't enough funding to support highway expansion and major upgrades, including a replacement bridge on US 54 over the Mississippi River at Louisiana, or the Hannibal Expressway," he added.

The public is invited to comment on the draft five-year program between May 1 and May 31. Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 10 meeting in Rolla.