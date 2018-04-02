Hikers Find Body in Mississippi River

ST. CHARLES - Authorities in St. Charles County are trying to identify a body found along the Mississippi River by two hikers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two women hiking on the Katy Trail near Highway 370 on Tuesday found the body in the water.

The body was decomposed and it wasn't clear if it was that of a man or a woman. An autopsy is planned.

Police are trying to determine if the victim could be a person who apparently committed suicide last month by jumping from the Discovery Bridge over Highway 370.