Hiking Death

Friends say doctor loved outdoors ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Friends of a St. Louis-area doctor say they are shocked by his death last week, but not surprised to hear he died while hiking. Doctor Barry Goldstein exercised daily, mostly running and loved to hike. Friends of the 53-year-old anesthesiologist say he visited Colorado twice a year to explore mountain trails. Goldstein fell Friday while coming down the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park in Utah.