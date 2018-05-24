Hill confident he can run Rams offense

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Shaun Hill has been here before. A career backup quarterback, Hill is certain he will be able to successfully run the St. Louis Rams' offense after Sam Bradford suffered a season-ending knee injury during the weekend.

Hill has been forced into an extended relief role for the second time in his 13-year career. He replaced Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford for 10 games in 2010 when Stafford went down with a shoulder injury.

St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher has the utmost confidence in Hill, who Fisher said looked good handling the offense in practice on Monday.

Hill admits he is a little rusty as he attempted just 36 passes as a backup in Detroit the last three seasons. However, he is ready to embrace his new role since he was signed to a one-year deal by the Rams in March with this scenario in mind.