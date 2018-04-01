Hillary Clinton Announces Support for Gay Marriage

By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is announcing her support for gay marriage.

In an online video released Monday, Clinton says gays and lesbians deserve "the rights of citizenship." She says "that includes marriage."

Clinton's announcement puts her in line with other potential Democratic presidential candidates for the 2016 election, including Vice President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio also announced his support for gay marriage Friday.