Hillsdale man gets 2 life terms for robberies

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 39-year-old Hillsdale man who already faced 70 years in prison for a string of robberies in St. Louis County has been sentenced to two life terms for robberies in another county.

Authorities said Darrell Bolden committed the robberies to support a gambling habit. He was arrested after an attempted robbery at a St. Louis County mattress store. An employee was able to remove Bolden's mask before he fled. DNA from the mask later connected Bolden to the crime, and he confessed to police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Bolden was convicted last month in two St. Charles County robberies. A judge sentenced him Monday to the life terms, as well as 25 years each for two counts of armed criminal action. The sentences will run consecutively.