Hincapie Tries To Hold The Lead In Tour Of Missouri

LEBANON (AP) - George Hincapie will try to keep his race lead for the third day today in the longest stage of the Tour of Missouri cycling race. The remaining 107 riders from a starting field of 116 will pedal 133 miles from Lebanon to Columbia in the fourth stage of the six-day, 562-mile race. Hincapie took the race lead Wednesday on a late surge after a 90-mile, 12-rider breakaway to claim the second-stage road race to Springfield. The inaugural race will conclude after tomorrow's 126-mile road race from Jefferson City to St. Charles and the 74-mile sixth stage, a circuit race Sunday in St. Louis.