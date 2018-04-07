Hind County inmate captured in St. Louis after escape

By: The Associated Press

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Hind County inmate who escaped from jail almost a month ago was captured by U.S. marshals in St. Louis, Missouri.

News outlets report 24-year-old Jermaine Butler was arrested Friday in St. Louis, Missouri after escaping from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Officials say Butler chiseled a hole through his cell to escape on March 4 with two other inmates. The other inmates are also back in custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says when Butler is returned back to Mississippi he will face escape charges.

Butler was arrested Feb. 9 in Mississippi on armed robbery and concealed weapon charges. Jackson police said Butler was also wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in December.

It's unclear if Butler has an attorney.