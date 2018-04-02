Hindu temple sharing the warmth this winter

COLUMBIA - The Hindu temple and Community Center of Mid-Missouri is collecting winter coats and accessories starting on Saturday.

The annual event Sharing the Warmth 2017 asks people to donate winter coats and accessories like gloves, scarves and hats.

Ranjana Sharma is a volunteer at the temple Shanthi Mandir. She says even the smallest donations can make a difference.

"I would urge all of the Columbia community to please come and donate as much clothing you can, because it might be a simple little piece of clothing to you, but it can make a big difference to anyone," Sharma said.

Organizers are taking donations for adult and youth clothing and will donate part of it to Columbia Public Schools and to Refugee and Immigration Services, run by Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri.

Neha Gupta is also a volunteer for Sharing the Warmth. She said even some of the children at the temple have stepped up to help by calling people to ask for donations.

Sharma said she feels even more passionate about helping local kids who don't have access to warm clothes after having a child of her own.

According to the temple's Facebook page, they will be collecting coats at the Shanthi Mandir temple located at 2006 Holly Avenue in Columbia.

You can drop off your donations on the following days:

Saturday, November 11 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, November 16 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.