Hiring Holiday Help
COLUMBIA - The holiday season is more than two months away, but Columbia retailers are preparing now.
The Alpine Store and Poppy are both making preparations for the holiday season by deciding whether or not to hire holiday help.
"This year we did need to hire on one person, so it kind of just depends. We know kind of how busy we'll be and what we know we will be open later," said Diana Parker, an employee at Poppy.
"Our part time staff, their hours will get bumped up a little bit and then we might hire one or two more people to kind of supplement what we've already got," said Liza Babington, an employee at the Alpine Shop.
Babington says there are several factors that go into the decision of whether to hire holiday help.
"We look at our previous years revenue and make goals for ourselves for this year and that kind of determines how much staff we're going to need and how many people we have on the floor," said Babington.
National retailers are hiring workers to help with the holiday rush as well. Toys-R-Us plans to hire 45,000 workers nationwide, Macy's says they will hire 65,000, Kohl's 40,000 and Best Buy 29,000.
Local and national retailers may need to extra holiday help. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales to increase to $447.1 billion, up 2.3% from last year.
The Alpine Store and Poppy are both making preparations for the holiday season by deciding whether or not to hire holiday help.
"This year we did need to hire on one person, so it kind of just depends. We know kind of how busy we'll be and what we know we will be open later," said Diana Parker, an employee at Poppy.
"Our part time staff, their hours will get bumped up a little bit and then we might hire one or two more people to kind of supplement what we've already got," said Liza Babington, an employee at the Alpine Shop.
Babington says there are several factors that go into the decision of whether to hire holiday help.
"We look at our previous years revenue and make goals for ourselves for this year and that kind of determines how much staff we're going to need and how many people we have on the floor," said Babington.
National retailers are hiring workers to help with the holiday rush as well. Toys-R-Us plans to hire 45,000 workers nationwide, Macy's says they will hire 65,000, Kohl's 40,000 and Best Buy 29,000.
Local and national retailers may need to extra holiday help. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales to increase to $447.1 billion, up 2.3% from last year.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
in
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
in