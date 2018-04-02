Hispanic Groups Criticize Blunt

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hispanic advocacy groups are criticizing Governor Blunt's new crackdown on illegal immigration. At the same time, Blunt says the effort has yielded its first arrest and deportation proceedings of an undocumented resident. The St. Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says the new effort could lead to racial profiling. Blunt's spokeswoman Jessica Robinson says the program will not promote racial profiling and will only affect people who illegally entered the country. Blunt directed Missouri Highway Patrol agents to check the immigration status of every person they incarcerate and tightened oversight of contractors who receive state tax breaks or funding.