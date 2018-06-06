Hispanic Groups Want Blunt Chief Fired for Remark About Mexican Workers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hispanic groups are calling for Gov. Matt Blunt's chief of staff to be fired for allegedly offensive remarks that the governor's office says were misinterpreted. At issue are comments Blunt Chief of Staff Ed Martin made last month about Mexican workers at a meeting of the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Martin was questioning a St. Charles County developer accused of using an illegal immigrant on a work site subsidized with state tax breaks. An employee of the Housing Development Commission, whose grandparents immigrated from Mexico, sent Blunt a letter last week saying Martin had offended him. That employee, Jim Torres, then resigned. Martin says he meant no harm and his comments actually were paraphrasing what the developer asserted -- not what he personally believes.