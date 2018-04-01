Historic Cemetery Damaged by Vandals

It's meant to be a place of peace. But a group of people broke that peace by seriously damaging the Old Auxvasse Cemetery.

"We figure the damage will be about $ 10,000. The reason being: We have a lot of irreplaceable stones, historical stones," said Sharon Pierson Old Auxvasse Cemetery Association.

One of the most striking facts about this vandalism is the historical legacy of this cemetery. Some of the stones date back to before the american civil war.

"We have a lot of confederate soldiers, we have a lot of union soliders buried in the cemetery," said John Payne Harrison of the Old Auxvasse Cemetery Association.

It's the second time the cemetery has been vandalized in three years.

"We just couldn't believe it when we saw that it had happened again. Like I say, all of our ancestors are down here," said Harrison, "It's just a hard battle to fight when these kids seem to enjoy so much in the demolition of other people's property."

It is sure how many damaged stones can be salvaged.