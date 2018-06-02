Historic Committee to Launch Digital Map
COLUMBIA - The Historic Preservation Committee is taking a step toward the future. It plans to provide an interactive map to display Columbias Historical sites.
"This map is going to be on the city web page 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, it's going to be available to students, to local historians, to property owners, and also very importantly, visitors to the city," said Rachel Bacon, Staff Liaison to the Commission.
"It's a great tool to be able to access information, to be able to see what a building looked like 50 years ago, compared to what it looks like now," said Bill Stolz, a member of the Commission.
The commission received a 6,100 dollar grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Bacon said it was exciting to get the funds, because it is a competitive grant, because there were 54 agencies in Missouri vying for the grant.
The interactive map will allow you to click on the building and read an about 300 word bio for each historical site. According to Bacon, Columbia also contains 30 national registered historical districts in Columbia.
The Commission also hopes to make the map mobile by providing an application.
"There's lots of tours available different times of the year through historic properties, but you would be able to do it anytime you wanted too, just pull up the map and there you are," said Debby Cook, member of the Commission.
"We hope to appeal to a larger audience, just the accessibility itself makes this a great application," said Bacon.
The Commission hopes to have the site up and running in about a year.
