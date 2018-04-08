Historic Damaged Building Gets New Owner

ST. LOUIS - A historic St. Louis building that was damaged by a storm this year is getting a new owner. High winds in April brought down almost one whole wall of the Mullanphy Home, built in the 1860s as temporary housing for European immigrants. But the owner couldn't afford to fix it, and preservationists have been trying to find someone else. Now, a group that oversees efforts to revitalize that neighborhood -- the Old North St. Louis Restoration Group, has put a contract on the building. Once repaired, the building could be ripe for development because it's just north of downtown with a great view of the skyline. The Mullanphy Home is one of just two buildings of the Italianate architectural style left in the city.