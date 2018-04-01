Historic Hannibal Inn Going Up For Auction

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL (AP) - Once the most prominent hotel in historic Hannibal, the Hannibal Inn and Conference Center is going on the auction block in October. The hotel closed in May, less than a year after its St. Louis owner filed for bankruptcy. It will be sold by auction at 11 a.m. October 4. The Hannibal Inn for years was home to Missouri Democrat Days, one of the state's most prominent political gatherings. It was also a popular spot for the half-million tourists who visit Hannibal and the Mark Twain sites every year.