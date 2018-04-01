Historic Kansas City Building Lost in Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - For more than 80 years, a building in the hip, trendy Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City served as a restaurant and entertainment destination. The building was built in 1923 and housed the Westmoreland Theater, featuring burlesque, vaudeville and silent films. It later became the Walt Movie Theater and the Waldo Astoria Dinner Playhouse. About 15 years ago, the playhouse relocated and several small shops and restaurants moved in. Those businesses were destroyed -- and the building's long history erased -- in a massive fire yesterday at the two-story structure. Several business owners are already vowing to rebuild, but many residents wonder if the area around 75th and Washington streets will ever be the same.