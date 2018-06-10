Historic Locomotive Arrives in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Union Pacific Steam Locomotive No. 844 rolled into Jefferson City Tuesday. The historic locomotive, built in the early 1940's, is the last steam locomotive built for the Union Pacific Railroad. The engine, weighing 454 tons, is popuar for pulling trains such as the Challenger, Portland Rose, Los Angeles Limited and Overland Limited. No. 844 will be on display all day Wednesday in Jefferson City at the end of Missouri Boulevard.