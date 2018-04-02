Historic Preservation Commission to hold Public Hearing

COLUMBIA - A public hearing will be held from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in the City Hall Council Chamber. The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is seeking public input on Phase I and proposed Phase 2 street improvements on Providence Road, from Turner Avenue to Stadium Boulevard, to include the demolition of eight houses, reconfiguration and construction of signalized intersections on Providence Road and construction of a new residential street in the Grasslands Subdivision between Bingham Road and Burnham Road.

The HPC also requests public input on alternatives to building a residential road between Burnam and Brandon roads. The HPC proposes building a private alley between Bingham and Brandon Road for homeowner use as an alternative to the residential connector road. The intent would be to enhance circulation while preserving as many of the eight properties as possible. The HPC also requests to hear from the public regarding other potential alternatives.

The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposal, any alternatives proposed by the HPC or the public, and the history of the properties. Public comment will be provided to the City Council.