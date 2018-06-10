Historic Springfield footbridge may face demolition

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 114-year-old footbridge referred to as the Eiffel Tower of Springfield may face demolition after being fenced off due to safety concerns.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was fenced off in March.

The city hired an engineering firm to evaluate the bridge's structure.

Spencer Jones with Great River Engineering said corrosion has eaten away at the metal on many parts of the bridge. Engineers also found that paint on the bridge was failing to protect the structure. Both ends of the bridge are also damaged.

Jones presented the City Council with five options ranging from investing nearly $17 million for repeated rehabilitations to preserve the original structure to a $410,000 demolition.