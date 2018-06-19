Historic St. Louis Diner Damaged by SUV

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis landmark is closed for repairs after being struck by an SUV.

KMOX Radio reports that a sport utility vehicle slammed into the Eat-Rite Diner around 3a .m. Sunday. No customers were injured.

Owner Lewis Powers says the crash left a large hole in the small diner that is honored as an attraction on old Route 66. Powers believes there may be structural damage to the front of the building. He's not sure when it will reopen.