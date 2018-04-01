Historical Snow Falls

That forced drivers into hotels for the night, even onto rollaways in the hotel lobby of the Campus Inn. On Broadway in downtown Columbia, drivers passed snow piles that divided the street. Some gave up on driving, some folks even resorted to skiing. Mizzou cancelled classes for a day--something the University had only done it twice in it's history .

In all, nearly 20 inches of snow fell in mid-Missouri that day in 1995. The official total for Columbia this time around 15.3 inches, making it the second largest 24-hour snowfall in Columbia history.