History Channel Stars Search Boonville Property

BOONVILLE - The stars of the History Channel Program "American Pickers" searched a Boonville residents' property Thursday.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the program's on-air duo, searched Pam Davis' property in downtown Boonville for several hours. Fritz and Wolfe are known for travelling around the country to private property to look for antique treasures.

KOMU 8 News spoke with the show's crew but was told not to speak with the duo or shoot video during the "pick" at Davis' property.