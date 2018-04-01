History lovers build a new life for St. Luke A.M.E Church

1 month 3 days 10 hours ago Monday, February 26 2018 Feb 26, 2018 Monday, February 26, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST February 26, 2018 in News
By: Stephanie Sandoval, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SALISBURY - Two homeowners are trying to preserve a historic Black church and the parsonage next door - and they've lived in both.

Anthony Jessie and Brandon Amos moved from Arizona to Missouri and bought the church, founded in 1868, along with what used to be the pastor’s home.

They bought the property for around $1,200 - a bargain for a history lover and vintage item collector like Jessie. Although the property came at a cheap price, the property also came with its own challenges. According to church ledgers, the house was last rented in 1976. 

“It was a jaw dropper coming into the house,” Jessie said. “There was hay in the living room. There was vines growing from the other room ceiling hanging down.”

The home was not livable when they first moved in, so they decided to live in the church next-door while they fixed up the old parsonage. They spent sleepless nights in a tent inside the St. Luke A.M.E Church while their forever home was under renovation. 

“The church, though, is really on its last legs,” Jessie said. "It looks like possibly it was fire bombed in the early 50s and so the entire roof of the church is charred out and burnt.”

Rather than letting the church be torn down, Jessie and Amos have decided to fix it from the ground up. Jessie said they are going to try to save the church as long as it's still standing. 

“We want everything original,” he said. “We want it to look like it hasn't been touched by time.” 

Jessie said the two are also trying to get the church registered as a historic landmark. 

“The African American section pretty much built this town,” he said. “It’s just sad to see that fade away with the families passing away. It should be preserved whether the town likes it or not.”

They hope the church will someday be used as a place for weddings or serve as a tourist attraction in the town. 

“I guess it’s in my blood,” Jessie said. “I've had a fascination with history and old objects and antiques since I was born.”

A former pastor of the church visited the area this month after being away for years. She served there from 1997-2002. She said she's happy with Jessie's willingness to rebuild the church. 

"He began posting things to Facebook and I was really impressed that he had that type of passion for something that many of us didn't know the history," Eraina Ross-Aseme said. 

She's hoping the church "can be revamped to the point of being able to enjoy another piece of history." 

"I'm praying that a door of opportunity can open up for this historical site," she said. 

Ross-Aseme said her time spent as a pastor at St. Luke A.M.E Church was a great milestone in her ministry. 

"I'm glad to have come through this town and the experiences helped me to be who I am so, I thank God for the opportunity,” she said.

To keep up to date with the renovation process of the church and parsonage, visit the churches’ Facebook page or if you would like to donate money to help with renovations, visit their GoFundMe page. 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy