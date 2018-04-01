History Teacher Looks at 9/11

Gray will not only teach and show a presentation of what happened on 9/11, but he will also ask that all of his students conduct a moment of silence before his class begins. Gray said the one thing his students can't do is forget.

Gray asked all of his students to write down where they were during the events and paste a picture of the World Trade Center in flames at the bottom of the page.

"Our teachers do a good job," said South Callaway Principal Troy Clausen. "They try to cover content that is relative to our kids and this is a big event in all of our lives that way, so for him to highlight in classes you know, he has done a lot of research and just a good expert on the subject that way."

Fellow teachers said they respect Gray for what he is trying to accomplish. Gray said every one of his students remember where they were on 9/11 five years ago.

Some schools in the county are even using textbook editions that reference the attacks as part of their curriculum.