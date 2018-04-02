Hit and Run

The incident occurred on the on-ramp from Stadium Boulevard to I-70 westbound. Emergency respondents found two pedestrians, Rebecca A. Test, 36, and Tommy Solorzano, 28 lying in the road. One victim told police a vehicle hit them while walking along side the on-ramp. Medical personnel transported both pedestrians to University hospital for treatment, and were later released.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper located the suspect near mile maker 123 westbound I-70 nearly an hour later. The extensive damages to the car made the suspect easily identifiable by police.

The officer arrested the suspect, Christian Goldsmith, for two counts of second degree assault and a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident.