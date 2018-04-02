Hit And Run Accident Kills Boy

TROY (AP) - Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed an eastern Missouri boy, then sped away. It happened Saturday in Lincoln County. The victim, 11-year-old Travis Scott of Hawk Point, died yesterday. The boy was on Route 47 about 7:45 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a silver pickup. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck bore a sticker with some sort of message about "goat smokers." Travis was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he died.