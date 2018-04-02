Hit and Run Ends in Police Chase

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department received a dispatch of a hit and run accident in the 600 block of East McCarty Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday. Area residents gave a description of the suspect's vehicle and his direction of travel. Based on that information, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Jefferson Street. A vehicle pursuit started when the suspect failed to stop for officers.

The chase went northbound on Jefferson Street and ended in the 100 block of East McCarty Street where the suspect was taken into custody. He was arrested on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Hit and Run, Felony Resisting Arrest, Failing to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, and Careless and Reckless Driving. Police determined that the suspect struck four vehicles on East McCarty Street. The suspect lost his right, front tire while leaving the scene. He fled from police driving on the right front wheel.