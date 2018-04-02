Hit, Run May Equal Jail Time

UNION (AP) - Sentencing will be in June for a woman convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident more than two years ago in Franklin County. Tracy Wells, now 35, was in living in St. Clair at the time of the accident. A jury found her guilty today. She could face up to four years in prison. Investigators tracked down Wells after collecting evidence at the scene of the accident that killed 43-year-old Jeanne Starbuck. Among the items that led to Wells were a key, a broken headlight assembly and a turn signal lense.