Hoch Named to Outland Pre-Season Watch List

COLUMBIA - On Friday, Senior Offensive Lineman Dan Hoch was named to the Outland pre-season watch list, which is presented annually to the nationa's most outstanding interior lineman. Hoch has started 26 consecutive games for the Tigers at right tackle, and earned 2nd-Team All-Big 12 honors a year ago.

Hoch is one of seven players from the Big 12 on the list and one of 65 overall.

The Outland Trophy presentation banquet will be held on Januart 12, 2012 in Omaha, Nebraska.