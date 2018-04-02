Hochevar is 3rd Royals Starter Shut Down

6 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 15 2011 Sep 15, 2011 Thursday, September 15, 2011 7:01:24 PM CDT September 15, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Luke Hochevar has made his final start of the season, the third Kansas City Royals starter to be shut down in September.
Manager Ned Yost said Thursday that Hochevar -- who has thrown a career-high 198 innings, 90 more than last season when he missed 2 1/2 months with an elbow injury -- would not pitch again this year for "his protection and his health."
Hochevar finished 11-11 with a 4.88 ERA.
Yost said left-hander Jeff Francis' start Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox would be his last this season. Rookie left-hander Danny Duffy was shut down after a Sept. 6 start because of his workload.
Right-handers Luis Mendoza and Vin Mazzaro, who are pitching for Triple-A Omaha in the PCL championship series, will likely move into the Kansas City rotation.

