Hochevar's No-Hit Bid Turns Into Royals Loss

6 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, June 15 2011 Jun 15, 2011 Wednesday, June 15, 2011 11:29:00 PM CDT June 15, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Assoicated Press
By: Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Josh Outman allowed four hits over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics gave new manager Bob Melvin his first home victory by beating the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Cliff Pennington and Daric Barton had RBI singles off starter Luke Hochevar (4-7), who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before it all fell apart. The scuffling A's had lost three straight and 13 of 14 in a
streak that began under Bob Geren. Melvin improved to 2-4 since taking over for the fired Geren.

Outman (2-1) struck out two and walked two in the deepest outing of his major league career without allowing a run. Andrew Bailey pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in three chances.

 

