Hockman's ATA Martial Arts Offers Free Self Defense Seminars

COLUMBIA - Hockman's ATA Martial Arts will be offering free self defense seminars over the next four Fridays. Hockman's 3 Columbia locations and Mexico location will offer the classes from 5:30 to 6:15 for anyone age appropriate in the community. Below you will find clinic topics and a brief overview of what will be covered.

January 13th, Child Safety: Stranger & Abduction Awareness. Includes safety rules, avoidance, distractions, strikes, assertiveness, escapes and loud verbal commands. (ages 5 - 14).

January 20th, Women's Self Defense: Includes Avoidance techniques, distractions, vital strikes and ground defense (ages 14 & up)

January 27th, Dealing with Bullying: Includes Avoidance, Loud verbal defense, getting parents and teachers involved, cyber bullying, basic releases. (ages 5 - 14)

February 3rd, Family Fitness class: Includes a basic martial arts workout, discussion on the benfits of exercise and diet (ages 4 and up)

To find the nearest location please visit www.HOCKMANSATA.com