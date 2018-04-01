Hog Feeding Causes Problems

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ARROW ROCK (AP) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a construction permit for a hog feeding operation near the Arrow Rock State Historic Site. Despite strong objections from neighbors, Dennis and Chrissy Gessling plan to build two barns with a total capacity of 4,800 animals. Doyle Childers, director of the DNR, acknowledged the neighbors' objections. Opponents say the smell from the hog feeding operation would harm Arrow Rock, a National Historic Landmark that depends on the tourism trade. The feeding operation will be two miles from the Arrow Rock site. Childers says his department can address only water quality issues during the permit process. He says the Gesslings' proposal met regulatory requirements and contained safeguards for waste storage.