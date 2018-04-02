Holder says he expects to finish Ferguson probes soon

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Eric Holder says he expects the Justice Department to announce before he leaves office the result of separate federal investigations into the Ferguson, Missouri shooting.

The Justice Department has for months been investigating a police officer's Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown for potential criminal civil rights violations.

It's also been conducting a separate civil rights investigation into the policing practices of the entire Ferguson police department.

Speaking Tuesday at the National Press Club, Holder said in response to a question that the reviews were underway and that he expected to "make those calls before I leave office."

It's not clear when that will be but his chosen successor, Loretta Lynch, will likely be confirmed within weeks.