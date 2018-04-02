Holiday Counterfeit Problems

Fulton is brightly decorated for the holidays, and now its more prepared for them too. All the holiday spending is bringing counterfeit money into the community. The Fulton Police Department has investigated six different incidents involving counterfeit money since mid-November. Businesses are taking extra precautions now by using detector pens that can tell if money is fake. The ink will turn yellow if the bill is real and black if it's counterfeit.

"We're checking everything that comes in here. No matter what it is, 20's, 10's, 5's, 1's. Any paper bill we check it with the counterfeit pen," said Citgo employee Rosemary Wenzel.

A detection pen costs about ten dollars and if anyone wants to buy one, you can contact a police department for more information.

But there are still a few ways to detect counterfeit money without using the special detector pen. First, the picture on the bill should appear life-like and stand out and it often looks dull on counterfeit bills. The bills also have a defined border. The border on counterfeit bills are usually blurry. And genuine paper has tiny red and blue threads embedded throughout. Counterfeiters will try to mimic that by printing red and blue lines on the surface. If a bill looks counterfeit, be sure to contact the police.