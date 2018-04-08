Holiday festival promotes local vendors and supports charities

4 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 Saturday, November 18, 2017 11:42:00 AM CST November 18, 2017 in News
By: Matt Schmittdiel, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Holiday Festival is giving local vendors a platform to support mid-Missouri charities this weekend.

The Holiday Inn is hosting the event at its Executive Center expo venue. All ages are welcome.

Kathy Baker, co-owner of the Holiday Inn, said they couldn't let this festival go after the first host of the event decided to move on.

"For many years we had the King’s daughter holiday festival," Baker said." They moved on to other ventures after 20 years, and we decided the festival was too important to let it die. We struck out on our own and have some wonderful vendors here today."

The classic Christmas essentials can be found around the venue along with tasty treats, the latest fashion trends and other decorations.

Food and a bar can be found in the expo center if anyone wants to fill an empty stomach. The festival encourages kids to come and meet Santa Claus and take pictures in a photo booth.

The tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost five dollars at the door. However, the festival isn't just about selling food and goods.

"We are giving half of all the proceeds of the ticket sales for all days to each of our charities and you can designate which charity you would like to receive the funds," Baker said.

The charities partnered with the festival are Missouri Honor Flight, Central Missouri Humane Society, Pascale's Pals and The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia.

It is a great way to kick off the holidays, start you Christmas shopping," Baker said. "I know lots of people shop all year long, but the real season of it can begin with this festival. It is a great tradition for Columbia and lots of great Christmas music will be on. It’ll just be a fun time."

The festival is open on Saturday until 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens'... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 5:15:28 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
COLUMBIA - MizzouThon ’s “Main Event” took place Saturday with over a thousand participants signed up to dance 13.1 hours.... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:42:40 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
COLUMBIA - The 20-degree weather on Saturday morning did not stop the thousands of people who showed up to run... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Lincoln University welcomes new president
Lincoln University welcomes new president
JEFFERSON CITY - A buzz of excitement filled the ballroom in Scruggs Hall at Lincoln University Friday. The university’s newly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 36°
3pm 35°
4pm 35°
5pm 37°