Holiday Food Costs Up

KOMU checked out the check-out line to see if mid- Missourians are willing to pay the extra cost.

This year giving thanks comes with a higher price.

"When I have family coming in on my husband's side probably about close to $200," said shopper Jeanna Glaubitz.

And it all begins with the centerpiece, the turkey.

"It looks like you use to be able to get a turkey for 39 cents, you know a pound real cheap, but I don't think any of the ads have that,"Glaubitz said The lowest I think I found was 49."

Other ingredients for that Thanksgiving dinner like milk and eggs reached a record high in October and remain about the same.

High prices mean a smaller grocery list.

"We will probably just back off a little bit, maybe have the turkey but not the ham and do some of the fixing but maybe not everything," said Brent Goerlitz.

The consumer price index for food in 2006 increased at a rate of 2.4 percent.

Agricultural economists say the increase this year is 4.5 percent and in 2008 its looked to increase at a rate of 2.3 percent. Grocery stores cannot control the high prices.

One of the main reasons you might find your groceries more expensive this holiday season is due to the gas prices increasing.

Some relief will come for other traditional favorites like mashed potatoes with experts saying potato prices are down as much as 5 percent.

Turkey prices may be high but Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without the bird.

"Just going to bite the bullet and pay the money," said Glaubitz.

Reported by Lauren Parks