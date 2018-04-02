Holiday Food Drive Brings Community Together

COLUMBIA - The One for One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank was Tuesday in the parking lot next to Walgreens. The drive started at 6 a.m. and lasted until 6 p.m.

This is the third year for the drive and Bobbie Kincade of The Food Bank said the drive has been successful.

"We do this drive once a year to benefit the people around Mid-Missouri that aren't as fortunate," Kincade said. "Last year we raised about $45,000. So far this year we are already at $15,000."

Danny Spry of the Columbia Fire Department said it's really just a matter of giving back.

"It never gets old doing something like this," Spry said. "Everyone deserves to have something on their table this Christmas. This is the time of year where it really matters to give back. It's the little things."

The Central Missouri Food Bank hoped to surpass last year's donation of about 8,000 pounds. As of now, they are still counting to see how much food was raised.