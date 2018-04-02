Holiday Home Tour

COLUMBIA - The 27th annual Holiday Home Tour kicked off Saturday.



Four homes will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon until 4 p.m.



The tour starts at Tiger Place with a bake sale, boutique and a silent auction.



General chair Mary Suits said that you do not have to stop at the Tiger Place first, you can go to any house at any time that works for you.



You can buy tickets at the homes, or you can buy them at Tiger Place for $15.



