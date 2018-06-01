Holiday lights can interfere with Wi-Fi and garage doors

COLUMBIA - Experts say holiday lights are one thing that could be slowing down your Wi-Fi signal.

However, Tech Support Supervisor Travis Baugh says that holiday aren't the only thing that can slow down a signal. He said the use of microwaves, baby monitors, and other wireless networks also slow it down.

He said lights becomes a problem when they are near a router.

"Most Christmas lights are on trees or mounted on gutters. Since they aren't close to devices, there shouldn't be any adverse effects," Baugh said.

Outside Electric and Sales George Cummings said he has seen that LED lights specifically can cause interference with the frequency in garage door openers.